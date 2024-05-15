Lok Sabha Election 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela's nomination among 33 rejected from Varanasi seat of PM Modi
Overall, the poll panel had received nominations from 40 candidates for the prestigious Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. With 33 rejected, six candidates are in the fray against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The last day for withdrawing nominations is May 17.
The Election Commission has rejected nominations of 33 candidates, including that of comedian Shyam Rangeela, from the Varanasi seat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.