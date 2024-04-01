The Election Commission issued a censure on Monday to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks against the dignity of women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission stated that their comments constituted a low-level personal attack and breached the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. Both individuals have been cautioned to exercise caution in their public statements during the Model Code of Conduct period.

Moreover, their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from Monday onwards.

PTI reported that a copy of the warning notice or censure is also being marked to their respective party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of model code guidelines.

The Commission stressed “considers the whole process of conduct elections as a major enhancer of status of women in India and is committed not to allow any erosion of this status in any manner during the election period under its own aegis."

A contentious remark was shared on social media platforms from Shrinate's accounts directed towards Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Following a row, Shrinate removed the controversial remarks from all her social accounts, claiming that those were not posted by her but by someone else who had access to her accounts.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena sought a detailed probe report from Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on the allegedly derogatory social media post made by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

L-G Saxena has forwarded the complaint to the police commissioner, directing a "scientific" investigation in the matter and initiation of legal action, if necessary, the Raj Niwas officials said.

Ghosh was recorded on video making derogatory remarks about the family background of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. He later issued an apology for his controversial comments targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

