Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘No one wants to stay in Congress; everyone wants to join BJP,’ claims Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that voting for Congress is pointless as their candidates eventually join the BJP. He emphasized the BJP's strong position and the need for opposition unity for a substantial challenge in the upcoming elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that there was no benefit in voting for the grand old party since whoever wins from Congress would eventually join the BJP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message