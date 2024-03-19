Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that voting for Congress is pointless as their candidates eventually join the BJP. He emphasized the BJP's strong position and the need for opposition unity for a substantial challenge in the upcoming elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that there was no benefit in voting for the grand old party since whoever wins from Congress would eventually join the BJP.

As reported by ANI, the Assam Chief Minister took part in a party workers meeting at the Karimganj district BJP office and said, “The question is whether the Congress candidate will remain in Congress or not. Now no one wants to stay in Congress; everyone wants to join the BJP."

Sarma further noted, “This time, if I can bring all Congress candidates except one to the BJP, then what will be the benefit of voting for Congress? This is the credit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sun, and we are the moon."

BJP leader further claimed that there is no opposition; they are ours and if we call them, then they will join us.

Talking about the BJP's election campaign, the Assam Chief Minister said that, along with the election, a socio-economic survey will also be held. "There will be some training programmes at booth levels and a socio-economic survey along with the election and I explained it to the people."

Earlier on March 17, more than 75 notable individuals from Assam have urged the Congress party to reconsider its stance on contesting the Barpeta constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Instead, they have appealed for the party's support towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate.

The request was communicated to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, through a letter endorsed by prominent intellectuals, educators, and cultural figures of the state on Saturday. A copy of the letter was also forwarded to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

PTI reported that among the signatories are prominent figures like Hiren Gohain, Udayaditya Bharali, Chandra Mohan Sarma, and others. They underscored the importance of unity among opposition parties to mount a substantial challenge against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Earlier on March 15, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat and further demanded that Congress pull out their candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh seats in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies)

