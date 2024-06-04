In Himachal and Punjab, Congress defectors to the BJP are faltering, with Congress candidate Raja Warring seizing the lead in Ludhiana. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi secures a resounding victory in Jalandhar.Results

Voters have dealt a blow to political turncoats who switched parties before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In Himachal and Punjab, Congress defectors to the BJP are faltering, with Congress candidate Raja Warring seizing the lead in Ludhiana. Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi secures a resounding victory in Jalandhar.

In a post on X, Maneesh Chhibber, a journalist, wrote, “Voters deal blow to turncoats. In Himachal, out of six turncoats who switched from Cong to BJP, four are losing. In Punjab, Ravneet Bittu, Cong-turned-BJP, is trailing @RajaBrar_INC by 24000 votes while AAP-turned-BJP Sushil Rinku has lost to @CHARANJITCHANNI by 150000 votes."

Congress nominee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is leading in Punjab's Ludhiana by 33,926 votes against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi won from the Jalandhar Reserve parliamentary constituency by a margin of 1,75,993 votes, according to the ECI.

Channi trounced BJP's, Sushil Rinku. Channi polled 3.90 lakh votes, compared to Rinku's 2.14 lakh votes.

Aam Aadmi Party nominee Pawan Kumar Tinu remained in third place with 2.08 lakh votes, while Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee received 67,911 votes.

Meanwhile, around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began on June 4 with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The BJP is leading on over 240 seats, the Congress is leading on 95 seats, the Samajwadi Party on 36, the DMK on 21, the Trinamool Congress on 31, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on 10, the NCP (SP) on 7, the CPI(M) on 4, and the Aam Aadmi Party on 3.

Strict security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

(With inputs from agencies)

