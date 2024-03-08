Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. He has been pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After being a declared a Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said, "I am honoured and humbled that the Congress has given me an opportunity to defend my seat...I look forward to a fair and effective contest."

Tharoor was among 39 candidates declared in Congress' first list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Congress' first list of candidates, announced on Friday, included high-profile leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and K Muraleedharan.

Shashi Tharoor is currently representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the third time. He was first elected as a Lok Sabha MP from this seat in 2009. He has previously served as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs in the Congress-led government.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Skill Development, is a three-time Rajya Sabha member. He will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time in 2024. He has been a prominent voice in the Narendra Modi government.

Chandrasekhar and Tharoor are from Kerala, yet neither was born there. Chandrasekhar was born to Malayali parents in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His ancestral home is in Kondayur in Thrissur district of Kerala. Tharoor was born in London, United Kingdom, to Chandran Tharoor and Sulekha Menon, a Malayali couple from Palakkad, Kerala.

As per the first list of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will fight from Rajnandgaon seat. Former minister Tamardwaj Sahu has been fielded from Mahasamund and Jyotsna Mahant from Korba seats in Chhattisgarh.

DK Suresh will contest from Bangalore Rural in Karnataka, K Sudhakaran from Kannur. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal will contest from Alapuzza. The list of 39 candidates was released after the party held its Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are set to be held this year in May. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the poll dates. However, political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have started campaigning, announcing candidates and making poll promises.

