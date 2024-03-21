Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and said that Congress bank accounts are frozen, hindering campaign work and support to workers and candidates.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The hate-filled ‘Asura Shakti’ has frozen our bank accounts to murder Indian democracy."

Earlier in the day, during a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi termed this “criminal action done on Congress by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Congress leader said, “The idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today. The idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a lie. A complete lie. 20% of India votes for us and we are not able to pay ₹2 for anything."

“It has been orchestrated to cripple us in the elections. Even if our bank accounts are unfrozen today, a huge amount of debt damage has been done to Indian democracy," the Congress leader further added.

Meanwhile, Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that this issue affects not just Congress, it impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally. “A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially."

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the party can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. “We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates...This has been done two months before the election campaign. One notice comes from the 90s, another from 6-7 years ago. Quantum amount ₹14 Lakhs and punishment - our entire financial identity...EC has not even said anything...Already, our ability to fight elections has been damaged, we have already lost a month," he added.

Also Read: PM Modi crippling Congress financially ahead of Lok Sabha polls, alleges Sonia Gandhi

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections will begin on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the constitutional institutions and said, “If they want free and fair elections, then let our party use bank accounts without any restriction. The Income Tax claim will ultimately be settled as per the decision of the court. Political parties do not pay tax, and BJP never paid it, even after this if we are being asked for it, then we will wait for the final decision of the court."

The party president stressed that fair elections are essential for any democracy. “Besides, it is also necessary that there should be an equal level playing field for all political parties. All parties should have equal resmources," he said.

Also Read: Congress to release 3rd list for Lok Sabha polls? Sonia Gandhi, Kharge hold meeting to finalise candidates

He further added, “But the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will not be held again, therefore, to maintain a level playing field, it is imperative that our accounts be defreezed immediately."

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!