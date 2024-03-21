‘Hate-filled Asura Shakti…’, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for freezing Congress bank accounts amid Shakti row
Lok Sabha election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led Centre for freezing Congress bank accounts, hindering the election campaign. He called it a ‘criminal action’ by PM Modi and Amit Shah, damaging Indian democracy.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and said that Congress bank accounts are frozen, hindering campaign work and support to workers and candidates.
