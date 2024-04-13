The Congress in Rajasthan faces a significant setback as approximately 400 party members tender their resignations, plunging the party into turmoil, according to a report published on NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a strategic move, the Congress has forged an alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, reserving it for the RLP.

Meanwhile, three Congress workers faced a six-year suspension on Monday following allegations of campaigning in favour of BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur. The suspension was enacted based on a complaint filed by Beniwal.

It is to be noted that the Congress has fielded candidates for 22 seats and forged alliances for two seats, Nagaur with the RLP and Sikar with the CPI (M). However, the decision on the Banswara seat is still pending. In contrast, the BJP has fielded candidates for all 25 seats.

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Friday, Tejpal Mirdha said, “Congress was in a strong position in Nagaur during Assembly polls. It won four out of eight seats. Even in Lok Sabha polls, its position was equally strong. Despite this, why was the alliance formed with the RLP."

"Hanuman Beniwal is a tool who is trying to destroy the Congress in Nagaur. Congress workers have been deeply shocked by the formation of an alliance with such a person. That's why we all are giving our collective resignation letter," he added.

It is to be further noted that in the Jat-dominated Nagaur constituency, a fierce battle is growing between former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, now representing the BJP, and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal. Interestingly, Beniwal is contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Congress.

However, this electoral clash is not new; both Mirdha and Beniwal have a history of rivalry. Beniwal, a prominent Jat leader, clinched victory in the 2019 election in alliance with the BJP, defeating Jyoti Mirdha, the Congress candidate at the time.

Jyoti Mirdha's recent shift to the BJP before the 2023 assembly elections led her to contest the Nagaur seat, only to face defeat at the hands of her uncle, Harendra Mirdha, the Congress candidate.

The upcoming general election for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will span seven phases, commencing on April 19. With nearly 97 crore eligible voters, the nation gears up for a significant democratic exercise. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

Rajasthan's electoral process will unfold across two phases, on April 19 and April 26. In the initial phase, polling will occur for 12 Lok Sabha seats, followed by the remaining 13 seats in the subsequent phase on April 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

