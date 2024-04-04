Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Congress' Gourav Vallabh resigns: ‘Can't raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse…’

Congress' Gourav Vallabh resigns: ‘Can't raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse…’

Livemint

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns from the party citing directionless movement and inability to raise anti-Sanatana slogans or abuse wealth creators.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigns from the party. (File Photo: ANI)

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday.

Gourav Vallabh said in a post on X, “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party."

In his resignation letter, Vallabh further alleged that the party's ground level has completely broken down, which is not at all understanding the aspirations of New India. “As a result, the party is neither coming into power nor able to play a strong role as an opposition. This disappoints a worker like me. Bridging the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers is very difficult, which is essential politically," he added.

Congress spokesperson added, “Until a worker can directly suggest to their leader, any kind of positive change is not possible."

Vallabh said, “These days, the party is moving forward in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about the caste-based census, while on the other hand, there is a perception of being against the Sampurn Hindu Samaj (entire Hindu society). This approach is giving the public a misleading message that the party is supportive only of a particular religious group. This goes against the fundamental principles of the Congress party."

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results of this significant democratic event, often regarded as the largest exercise in democracy globally, are set to be announced on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

