Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress released the list of star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. The list of campaigners include former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Pilot, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The list included 40 names as star campaigners for the state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Other campaigners include Alka Lamba, Ajay Rai. Further list list included Chief ministers Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Siddaramaiah, and Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Congress released its ninth list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced three candidates for Karnataka and two for Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has fielded CP Joshi from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Damodar Gurjar is set to contest polls from Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

On Thursday, Congress released its eighth list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand.

In Jharkhand, Kalicharan Munda will contest from Khunti seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from Hazaribagh.In Madhya Pradesh, Rao Yadvendra Singh will contest against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tarvar Singh Lodhi from Damoh and Pratap Bhanu Sharma will contest against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan for Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Uttar Pradesh, Congress released 4 candidate. Dolly Sharma has been given ticket from Ghaziabad, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr, Nakul Dubey to contest from Sitapur and Virendra Chaudhary has been fielded from Maharajganj.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

