Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress-Trinamool seat sharing talks back on track, say sources
While the Trinamool Congress is willing to concede two to five seats to the Congress in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led party wants Congress to concede two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya.
The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has once again revived its seat-sharing talks with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, sources said.
