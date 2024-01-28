Lok Sabha election 2024: DMK, Congress to hold seat sharing talks in Chennai today
The Congress and DMK will begin seat-sharing negotiations for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu on Sunday at the DMK Headquarters in Chennai.
The Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will kick off seat-sharing negotiations for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held at DMK Headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - in Chennai.
