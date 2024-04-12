Hema Malini's ‘Farm Girl’ campaign trail reappears ahead of Lok Sabha elections; netizens ask ‘Dhaniya hai ya Pudeena?’
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini faces online criticism for her election campaign in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Her recent post of posing in fields with farmers has led to backlash and memes, with users questioning the authenticity of the photos.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Mathura constituency candidate Hema Malini gained online criticism after posing with farmers as a part of her election campaign.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message