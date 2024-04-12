Active Stocks
Fri Apr 12 2024 11:32:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.75 0.36%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.75 0.99%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 432.20 -1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,025.70 1.24%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.30 -0.76%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Hema Malini's ‘Farm Girl’ campaign trail reappears ahead of Lok Sabha elections; netizens ask ‘Dhaniya hai ya Pudeena?’
BackBack

Hema Malini's ‘Farm Girl’ campaign trail reappears ahead of Lok Sabha elections; netizens ask ‘Dhaniya hai ya Pudeena?’

Livemint

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini faces online criticism for her election campaign in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Her recent post of posing in fields with farmers has led to backlash and memes, with users questioning the authenticity of the photos.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP leader Hema Malini 'poses' with wheat grains in Mathura on Thursday. (Photo: X/dreamgirlhema)Premium
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP leader Hema Malini 'poses' with wheat grains in Mathura on Thursday. (Photo: X/dreamgirlhema)

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Mathura constituency candidate Hema Malini gained online criticism after posing with farmers as a part of her election campaign.

The filmstar-turned politician took to social media X and captioned, “Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years. They loved having me in their midst and insisted I pose with them which I did."

Meanwhile, her post has sparked numerous memes and jokes. Responding to her recent post, a commenter referred to the movie Sholay, stating, “You must be reminiscing about Ramgarh."

Another one wrote, “Kanjivaram silk, open hair in mid April? Shouldn’t you fire your PR agency."

Social media user reacts to Hema Malini's post with farmers during her election campaign.
View Full Image
Social media user reacts to Hema Malini's post with farmers during her election campaign.

“Kya time pass hai! How many times have u been there without a chopper? Have some shame! U don’t deserve to be even contesting," replied a user.

A user claimed, “Election is a picnic for Hema ji!" 

Furthermore, a user wrote, “Madam, first tell me, do you have a bunch of mint or coriander in your hand?"

It is to be further noted that this isn't the first instance of her being photographed in the fields, holding wheat sacks and a sickle. Earlier, in 2019, similar images surfaced, leading to criticism labelling it as ‘election drama.’

Some users resurfaced her old pictures from the 2019 election campaign and wrote, “And these were just before the 2019 election. Apne toh apne hote hain. Feeling so emotional right now."

Another user wrote, “Truth: you insisted them to pose ignoring their resistance, it's clearly visible on their faces."

Another user penned, “Never saw you interacting with farmers who protested."

Hema Malini is fielded by the BJP for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat. 

Uttar Pradesh, which contributes the highest number of MPs (80) to Parliament, will vote across all seven phases. Phases one and two are scheduled for April 19 and April 26, followed by phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The state will then proceed with phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App