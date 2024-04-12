Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini faces online criticism for her election campaign in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Her recent post of posing in fields with farmers has led to backlash and memes, with users questioning the authenticity of the photos.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Mathura constituency candidate Hema Malini gained online criticism after posing with farmers as a part of her election campaign.

The filmstar-turned politician took to social media X and captioned, “Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years. They loved having me in their midst and insisted I pose with them which I did."

Meanwhile, her post has sparked numerous memes and jokes. Responding to her recent post, a commenter referred to the movie Sholay, stating, "You must be reminiscing about Ramgarh."

Another one wrote, “Kanjivaram silk, open hair in mid April? Shouldn’t you fire your PR agency."

Social media user reacts to Hema Malini's post with farmers during her election campaign.

“Kya time pass hai! How many times have u been there without a chopper? Have some shame! U don’t deserve to be even contesting," replied a user.

A user claimed, "Election is a picnic for Hema ji!"

Furthermore, a user wrote, “Madam, first tell me, do you have a bunch of mint or coriander in your hand?"

It is to be further noted that this isn't the first instance of her being photographed in the fields, holding wheat sacks and a sickle. Earlier, in 2019, similar images surfaced, leading to criticism labelling it as ‘election drama.’

Some users resurfaced her old pictures from the 2019 election campaign and wrote, "And these were just before the 2019 election. Apne toh apne hote hain. Feeling so emotional right now."

Another user wrote, “Truth: you insisted them to pose ignoring their resistance, it's clearly visible on their faces."

Another user penned, “Never saw you interacting with farmers who protested."

Hema Malini is fielded by the BJP for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

Uttar Pradesh, which contributes the highest number of MPs (80) to Parliament, will vote across all seven phases. Phases one and two are scheduled for April 19 and April 26, followed by phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The state will then proceed with phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.

