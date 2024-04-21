‘If BJP treats us well…’: Kumaraswamy clarifies rumours on JD(S)-BJP merger
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amid speculations of the merger of Janata Dal-Secular with the BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS-BJP candidate HD Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that if everything goes smoothly, there is no question of JDS being absorbed into the BJP and they will work together.