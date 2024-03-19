Congress candidate Rohan Gupta withdraws from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat race due to his father's serious medical condition. He assures support to the new candidate nominated by the party.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate from Gujarat's Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat Rohan Gupta has said he has withdrawn from the contest due to his father's serious medical condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gupta is the Congress' national spokesperson and his name was on the list of candidates declared by the party on March 12.

"Due to serious medical condition, my father is admitted in hospital and I am withdrawing my candidature for Ahmedabad east parliament seat as Congress Candidate. I will extend complete support to the new candidate nominated by party," Gupta said in a post on X on Monday.

He additionally shared an image of his handwritten letter to Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, notifying him of his choice to withdraw from the electoral race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat are set to go to polls in a single phase on May 7, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

As of now, the Congress has not finalized candidates for 19 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 22 candidates in the state.

The Election Commission unveiled the timetable for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The polling will unfold in seven phases nationwide from April 19 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

