'Had to make decision in short time': Jayant Chaudhary amid RLD-NDA alliance buzz
Lok Sabha election 2024: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said there was no big planning behind “this decision” which was taken after “speaking to all the MLAs and workers” of his party.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary reacted on Monday to the speculation about his party joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. He didn't clearly say that he has joined the NDA, but said, "...I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party.
When asked if party MLAs were upset with the RLD joining the NDA, Chaudhary said, “If someone is reporting that, I don't think they have talked to the MLAs. I talked to MLAs and workers and made a decision after that…"
Though Chaudhary and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have made no formal announcement, both sides gave ample hints about the RLD switching from the INDIA bloc to the NDA since February 9, when Charan Singh was named for the highest civilian award.
"Dil Jeet Liya" (You have won our hearts)," Chaudhary had posted on X after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh.
(With inputs from agencies)
Singh also slammed critics for saying it was part of a deal to switch towards the NDA, saying such remarks belittle the former prime minister's legacy.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!