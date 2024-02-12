Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary reacted on Monday to the speculation about his party joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. He didn't clearly say that he has joined the NDA, but said, "...I took this decision after speaking to all the MLAs and workers of my party.

When asked when would he "officially" join the NDA, Jayant Chaudhary evaded the question and said, "We are celebrating today.." He was speaking at the sidelines of an event to mark the birth anniversary of his father Ajit Singh.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Jayant Chaudhary said, “… There was no big planning behind this decision, we had to take this decision within a short time because of the situation. We want to do something good for the people..."

The RLD leader added that he is happy about Bharat Ratna being conferred to his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"We have good intentions for our people and country. When Bharat Ratna has been given we are very happy. It is not limited to our family or party. It is an honour for every farmer, youth, poor," Chaudhary said.