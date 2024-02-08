INDIA bloc likely to win 166 Lok Sabha seats and Congress 71, finds survey: What numbers say
The India Today Mood of the Nation Poll reveals that the Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to bag 38.3% votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress alone may win 19% of the votes while the BJP is likely to clinch nearly 40% of the total vote share.
The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 27 opposition parties, is likely to face defeat if the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held today, revealed India Today Mood of the Nation poll on February 8. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win 335 seats, falling short of its "400 paar" target.