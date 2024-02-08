Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  INDIA bloc likely to win 166 Lok Sabha seats and Congress 71, finds survey: What numbers say

INDIA bloc likely to win 166 Lok Sabha seats and Congress 71, finds survey: What numbers say

Livemint

The India Today Mood of the Nation Poll reveals that the Opposition's INDIA bloc is likely to bag 38.3% votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress alone may win 19% of the votes while the BJP is likely to clinch nearly 40% of the total vote share.

Opposition leaders during a press conference after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, on December 19, 2023.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 27 opposition parties, is likely to face defeat if the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held today, revealed India Today Mood of the Nation poll on February 8. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win 335 seats, falling short of its "400 paar" target.

Here's what the tally looks like as per the India Today Mood of the Nation Poll:

According to the survey, the INDIA bloc is likely to bag 38.3 per cent of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress alone may win 19 per cent of the vote share, while the BJP is likely to clinch 39.6 per cent of the total vote share.

1. INDIA Vs NDA:

NDA: 335 seats

INDIA: 166 seats

Others: 42 seats

2. Congress Vs BJP:

BJP: 304 seats

Congress: 71 seats

Other: 168 seats

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha 2024 a ‘battle of ideologies’: Congress could be a game-changer if...

Key takeaways from the survey:

1. The Congress may emerge as the second largest party with 71 seats, up 19 from last time.

2. Among the four regions, states in South India are likely to vote for the Opposition INDIA bloc.

3. The INDIA bloc is likely to gain majorly in Punjab among other North Indian states.

4. The Congress may gain marginally in Goa with 47 per cent vote share, while the BJP may get 37 per cent vote share. Goa is a BJP-ruled state.

5. INDIA Block has no advantage in Jharkhand and Delhi.

ALSO READ: Congress to contest 255 seats in Lok Sabha elections, lowest since Independence

Now, let's look at region-wise projections for the INDIA bloc:

Projected seats in the North (180 seats):

NDA: 154 seats

INDIA: 25 seats

Others: 1 seat

Projected seats in the South (132 seats):

NDA: 27 seats

INDIA: 76 seats

Others: 29

Projected seats in the East (153 seats):

NDA: 103 seats

INDIA: 38

Others: 12 seats

Projected seats in the West (78 seats):

NDA: 51 seats

INDIA: 27 seats

Others: 0

Projected seats in the North-East (7 states, 11 seats):

NDA: 8 seats

Congress: 2 seats

Others: 1 seat

A look at state-wise projections as per India Today Mood of the Nation Poll:

StateINDIA bloc (seats)NDA (seats)
Other key parties (seats)
Madhya Pradesh227 
Jammu and Kashmir32 
Ladakh01 
Delhi07 
Haryana28 
Himachal Pradesh04 
Uttarakhand05 
Rajasthan025 
Punjab102 
Uttar Pradesh872 
Maharashtra2622 
Bihar328 
Gujarat026 
Chhattisgarh110 
Jharkhand011JMM: 2
West BengalTMC:22; Congress 119 
Goa11 
Assam212 
Karnataka424 
Telangana103 
Andhra Pradesh  TDP: 17; YRCP: 8

The Lok Sabha Elections are set to take place this year. While the Election Commission of India is yet to release poll dates, key political parties have upped their ante in the fight to win the crucial elections. As many as 27 opposition parties have formed an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 poll. Meanwhile, the BJP is looking at forging alliance and launching campaign in different states.

