Janata Dal United (JDU) on Sunday released the names of its 16 candidates for the imminent Lok Sabha Elections.

In Sitamarhi, JD(U) has nominated Devesh Chandra Thakur, the legislative council chairman, as its candidate, replacing the sitting MP.

Another turncoat to have got the party ticket is Lovely Anand, who had quit the RJD to join the JD(U) earlier this month. She will be contesting the polls from Sheohar.

Find below the list:

District and Name of Constituency:

Balmiki Nagar - Sunil Kumar

Shivhar - Lavli Anand

Sitamarhi - Devesh Chandra Thakur

Jhanjharpur - Ramprit Mandal

Supaul - Dileshwar Kamait

Kishanganj - Mujahid Alam

Katihar - Dulalchandra Goswami

Purnea - Santosh Kumar

Madhepura - Dinesh Chandra Yadav

Gopalganj - Alok Kumar Suman

Siwan - Alok Kumar Suman

Bhagalpur - Ajay Kumar Mandal

Banka - Giridhari Yadav

Munger - Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh

Nalanda - Kaushalendra Kumar

Jehanabad - Chandeshwar Prasad

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal United MLA from Rupauli Bima Bharti resigned from the party's primary membership on Saturday. Following her resignation, she joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and expressed her readiness to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if her new party permits.

"People of Purnia are ready to vote for us. I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if my party asks me to," the former Bihar Minister said.

Bihar is gearing up for a seven-phase election to its 40 Lok Sabha seats. The voting will commence with four seats in the first phase, followed by five seats each in phases 2 to 5. Phases 6 and 7 will witness elections for eight seats each.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprised of BJP, JD(U), and LJP, dominated with victories in 39 out of 40 seats in 2019. Conversely, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, INC, and RLSP, secured only one seat. BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1%, JD(U) won 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3%, and LJP won 6 seats with a vote share of 8%. INC managed just one seat with a vote share of 7.9%.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured 22 seats, followed by LJP with 6, RJD with 4, and INC with only 2 seats. These electoral outcomes underscore the dynamic and evolving political landscape in Bihar.

