In a run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan said on Monday that an alliance announcement will be made within two days.

The MNM chief, referring to preparations for the parliamentary polls, anticipated a "good opportunity" adding that the election works are going well.

"In two days I will meet you with good news. Works for the Parliament election are going well and hoping for a good opportunity. Regarding the alliance will announce the decision in two days," Kamal Haasan said at Chennai airport on Monday.

Kamal Haasan is expected to announce his stand on alliance on the seventh foundation day of MNM which is 21st February, when he will address his supporters.

Kamal Hassan reached the airport on Monday morning from the US after completing the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Thug Life'.

According to a report by The Times of India, Kamal Haasan may team up with MK Stalin's DMK for the Lok Sabha polls.

Haasan had indicated his leaning towards the DMK-led Congress inclusive alliance in Tamil Nadu several months ago. The actor is expected to initiate talks with DMK soon for contesting the Lok Sabha polls after a meeting with CM Stalin.

Earlier in September last year, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hinted at his party allying with Hassan's MNM ahead of the parliamentary polls.

"The party leaders will decide on the alliance (with Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party) at the time of the elections," Udhayanidhi Stalin had said.

Also, Kamal Hassan had come in defence of Udhayanidhi Stalin during the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy against the latter saying that a young child (Udhayanidhi) was being targeted just because he spoke about Sanatana.

Citing sources, the English daily said Haasan's MNM may get one seat to contest in the upcoming general elections from Tamil Nadu.

Haasan had struck a political rapport with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he joined him in the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Hassan formed MNM in 2018 but faced defeats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Later, MNM extended support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate during the by-polls in Erode.

