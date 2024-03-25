Lok Sabha election 2024: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah resigns from Congress following denial of ticket to wife
Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam, confirmed a resignation, stating that they received the resignation letter.
Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA of Nowboicha in Assam's Lakhimpur district, announced his resignation from the Congress with immediate effect after his wife was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.
