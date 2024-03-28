‘Operation Lotus floated to topple AAP govts..,’ Saurabh Bharadwaj slams BJP-led Centre
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of offering money, security, and positions to AAP MLAs in Punjab to switch. He questioned the alignment of AAP legislators with the BJP in Punjab despite their expected fourth-place finish in the elections.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, alleging that the BJP had offered money, security and positions to AAP MLAs in Punjab to switch and join the BJP.
