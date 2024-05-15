Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘People are ready to bid farewell to PM Modi’, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to PM Modi.
