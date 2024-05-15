Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to PM Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, while exuding confidence that the opposition bloc INDIA will form the new government on June 4.

He also emphasized that the elections are important to safeguard the Indian Constitution and questioned why Prime Minister Modi has not taken action against individuals advocating for changes to the Constitution.

Addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here, Kharge said, “Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position."

"I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," he said as quoted by newswire PTI.

Recalling that RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat said it first, he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution if it comes to power again.

“It was said in Karnataka that two third majority is needed to change the Constitution. In Uttar Pradesh, so many from the BJP have talked of changing the Constitution," the Congress chief said.

"I am surprised that Modi remains quiet on this. You talk of strength and 56 inch chest, why don't you scare them, expel them from the party. One should not say such things against the Constitution," he added.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the INDIA bloc will win 79 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

(With PTI inputs)

