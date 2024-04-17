Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 1 voting on April 19; THESE seats to vote, key players in the fray, other details here
Lok Sabah Elections 2024: Phase 1 includes 21 states and UTs voting on April 19, with key candidates like Nitin Gadkari, Jitin Prasada, and Tamilisai Soundararajan in the electoral fray.
Lok Sabha election 2024: India is set to vote for the 18th Lok Sabha elections starting April 19. The Phase 1 polling will cover 102 constituencies which are spread across 21 states and Union Territories (UTs). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.
