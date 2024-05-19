Lok Sabha Election 2024: Piyush Goyal among top 3 richest candidates in fray in phase 5 polling tomorrow
With assets of about ₹110 crore, Union Minister Piyush Goyal is among the top 3 richest candidates in the fray in Phase 5, according to an analysis of poll affidavits by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) .
As many as 695 candidates are in the fray in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories that will vote on Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday, May 20.