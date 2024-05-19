As many as 695 candidates are in the fray in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread across six states and two Union territories that will vote on Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday, May 20.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Piyush Goyal, the 3rd richest

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is among the prominent candidates in the fray in Phase 5 polling on Monday. With assets of about ₹110 crore, Goyal is among the top 3 richest candidates in the fray, according to an analysis of poll affidavits by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Goyal, who is the Union Minister of Commerce, Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet, contesting Lok Sabha election for the first time. Goyal is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from m Mumbai North seat.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raebareli, Amethi among 14 UP seats voting in Phase 5 on May 20. Check details here

Goyal is pitted against Congress party's candidate Bhushan Patil.

Goyal has immovable assets worth more than ₹21 crore and movable assets worth over ₹ 89 crore, according to the affidavit. His income for FY2022-23 was ₹87.61 lakh while his wife Seema Goyal's income for the financial year as ₹70.96 lakh.

Anurag Sharma, the richest

Among others, Anurag Sharma, the BJP candidate from Jhansi seat in Uttar Pradesh is the richest candidate in the fray. Sharma, who is the Joint Managing Director at Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd, has total assets worth ₹212 crore, according to his affidavit. His movable assets are worth ₹95 crore while his immovable assets are worth over ₹116 crore, the affidavit says.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections: 6 Mumbai seats to vote on May 20 — Check full list of candidates and who's richest among them

The second richest candidate in the fray in Phase 5 polling is Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, the independent candidate from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Sambare owns assets worth ₹116 crore. This includes movable assets worth ₹32.7 crore, and immovable assets of about ₹83.3 crore.

With assets worth ₹107 crore, Suresh Gopinath Mhatre of the NCP is also among top richest candidates in the fray in Phase 5 elections. Mhatre, however, has liabilities worth ₹75 cr due on him.

All six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South — are voting in Phase 5 polling on Monday.

33 per cent candidates Crorepatis

Of the 695 candidates in the fray, 227 (33 per cent) are crorepatis, according to ADR. The average asset per candidate contesting in the Phase 5 election is ₹3.56 crores.

Among the major parties, all 10 candidates of Samajwadi Party, all 6 candidates of Shiv Sena, all 4 candidates of RJD and both candidates of Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore. At least 36 of the 40 BJP candidates, 7 of the 8 Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidates, 6 of the 7 TMC candidates, 15 of the 18 Congress candidates also have assets worth more than ₹1 crore, according to ADR

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 5: Full list of 49 constituencies; key candidates here

The fate of 379 constituencies spread across 23 states and Union Territories is now decided after the commencement of polling in fourth phase on May 13. The remaining three phases of polling will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!