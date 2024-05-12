Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses BJP's performance in non-BJP states and South India, emphasizing service to all Indians. He criticizes corruption and dynastic politics in Southern states, highlighting the need for change.

Before the fourth phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Hindustan Times's R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in non-BJP states and South India.

Speaking on what needs to be done to gain power in the Southern states, PM Modi said that we (BJP) do not subscribe to a mindset of conquest. "We are working with a feeling of service towards 140 crore Indians. For us, every part of India has to be served," he added.

Modi stressed that the BJP's connection with the people of South India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is not new. “We’ve dedicated ourselves to serving the people there, regardless of whether we are in government or not. Our karyakartas have been working selflessly for decades, many even sacrificed their lives in the process," the PM said.

Problems of South PM Modi explained that people are tired of the corruption, appeasement, and family-first politics of the INDI Alliance seen in various southern states.

He said, “In Andhra Pradesh, there is a breakdown of governance threatening the future of the youth in the state." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In Telangana and Karnataka, too, a nexus of corruption has been established with Congress in the lead. In a matter of a few months, Congress has managed to hollow out the public treasury and bring the states closer to a state of bankruptcy," the PM said, adding, “Same is the case in Tamil Nadu, where there is corruption and dynastic politics."

It is to be further noted that PM Modi has undertaken approximately 20 trips this year to five southern states: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. Collectively, these states account for roughly a quarter of the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Of particular focus for Modi is Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state, where the BJP failed to secure any of the 39 seats in the 2019 election. During a recent visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi donned the traditional white silk veshti and utilized artificial intelligence software to translate his speeches from Hindi to Tamil in real time.

The PM highlighted the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’, saying, “On the other hand, people have witnessed how effectively Modi ki Guarantee works. They have seen our work, our commitment to their well-being, and our dedication to bring inclusive development, clean governance, and transparency. This time around, our performance will be unprecedented."

“I see a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP. Our message of development and progress is resonating strongly with the people of South India," PM Modi further added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, out of the 127 seats across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the BJP managed to secure only 29 seats. Among these, 25 were won in Karnataka and four in Telangana. However, during that election cycle, the party did not secure any seats in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Andhra Pradesh.

(This story appeared first in Hindustan Times)

