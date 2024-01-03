Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition's INDIA block on Wednesday and said only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “will defeat INDI alliance in Kerala." He accused the INDIA front of hindering growth and development in Kerala. The Prime Minister argued only the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can bring development in the southern state.

ALSO READ: 'BJP will win 400 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 if…': Congress' Sam Pitroda makes big claim

PM Modi attacks INDIA bloc

The Prime Minister said, “The INDI alliance only knows one thing, INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith, they made our temples and festivals, mediums for loot." His statement came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Election this year.

“The kind of politics that is being played with 'Thrissur Pooram' is unfortunate. The kind of mismanagement that has come to light in Sabarimala, devotees are facing a lot of inconvenience. This is the proof of disability of the state govt here," PM Modi said.

ALSO READ: 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP likely to finalise LS tickets by January-end, before EC poll schedule. Here's why

He accused the Congress and Left parties of delaying the Women's Reservation Bill. He, however, said the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women.

“The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment," PM Modi said on Wednesday. He added that he had guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it with “honesty".

ALSO READ: 'BJP will win 400 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 if…': Congress' Sam Pitroda makes big claim

The prime minister said the upliftment of India's poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure the overall development of the country.

"Modi's guarantee' in Kerala

In his speech, PM Modi listed out "Modi guarantees' to the people of Kerala ahead of Lok Sabha polls. These guarantees include:

1. 15,000 women self-help groups will get loans

2. 2 crore women will become 'lakhpati didi'

3. Under PM Vishwakarma Yojna, women will be given financial aid and training

4. Under PM Svanidhi Yojana, help will be provided to women who put up their businesses on footpath

5. Girls will be encouraged to participate in sports

6. Free health check up and treatment to ₹5 lakh

7. Cheap gas cylinders

8. A house under PM Awas Yojna

On Wednesday, PM Modi shared the stage with President of Indian Olympics Association PT Usha, actor Shobana, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and others in Thrissur, Kerala.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!