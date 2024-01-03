PM Modi's challenge to INDIA front ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: 'It hurts our faith, BJP will defeat it in Kerala'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “INDI alliance only knows one thing, INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith, they made our temples and festivals, mediums for loot.” In his outreach to women in Kerala, he promised eight “Modi guarantees” ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition's INDIA block on Wednesday and said only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “will defeat INDI alliance in Kerala." He accused the INDIA front of hindering growth and development in Kerala. The Prime Minister argued only the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) can bring development in the southern state.