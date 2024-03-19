Lok Sabha Election 2024: With a focus on the southern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead rallies in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu today as part of efforts to garner support for NDA candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a glimpse of PM Modi's schedule for the day:

PM Modi in Kerala As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Palakkad town, Kerala, on the morning of Tuesday.

According to PTI citing sources, the roadshow is slated to kick off at 8:30 am from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku, proceeding towards the Head Post Office in the town.

Preceding Modi's roadshow, the BJP has organized a bike rally in the town this evening.

This event in Palakkad follows Modi's recent address at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he drummed up support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister had said that "The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala" in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi in Karnataka PM Modi will kickstart the NDA's Lok Sabha campaign in North Karnataka from the Dharwad constituency. The PM will hold a public rally and interact with party workers there.

It is to be further noted that PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally and engage with party workers from Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, and other areas of North Karnataka in Hubballi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been the representative for the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency since 2004 and is expected to receive a ticket for reelection. If successful, this victory would mark his fifth consecutive win, setting a new record.

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Moreover, ANI reported citing party sources that Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president will be meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning for the seat-sharing agreement.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

The PMK on Monday announced that the party has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the BJP is without a major alliance partner in Tamil Nadu and PM Modi has already made five visits to Tamil Nadu this year ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The state will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

