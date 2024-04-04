After being expelled from Congress, Sanjay Nirupam is likely to join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, says a report

The Congress party on Wednesday expelled Sanjay Nirupam, its former Mumbai unit chief, for six years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This came shortly after he issued a “one-week ultimatum" to the party regarding the Mumbai North-West seat.

Meanwhile, the Indian Express reported, citing sources familiar with Nirupam's plans, that he is poised to join the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources told IE, “He has taken the decision to quit the Congress and wants to contest from a seat in Mumbai, which is likely to be offered to him by the Shinde Sena."

Earlier, Venugopal said, “Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after Patole's announcement, Sanjay Nirupam posted on X (formerly Twitter) and said that he would take the decision to leave the party by himself. “Congress Party should not waste much energy and stationery for me. Instead, use it to save the party. Anyway, the party is going through a severe financial crisis. The period of one week that I had given has been completed today. Tomorrow, I will take the decision myself," he said.

The Mumbai North-West seat was allocated to the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Amot Kirtikar.

Nirupam, who previously served as a representative for Mumbai North in the Lok Sabha in 2009, expressed his belief that the Shiv Sena's decision to field candidates in Mumbai was aimed at marginalising the Congress party.

It's worth noting that Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament, following Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 of the 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

