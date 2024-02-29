Lok Sabha Election 2024 : Seat-sharing deal finalised by Maharashtra allies, announcement soon: Sanjay Raut
In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won 23 Lok Sabha seats in the state, its then alliance partner Shiv Sena had won 18 seats, undivided NCP had won four while Congress and AIMIM had won a seat each.
The parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have agreed on a seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday.
