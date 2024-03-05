Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar? High-octane poll battle likely in Thiruvananthapuram
Fielding Chandrasekhar is part of BJP's aim at making inroads in Kerala, the state where it failed to win any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Among the 34 Union Ministers whose names featured in BJP’s first list of 195 candidates released last weekend was Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram, a seat in Kerala considered Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s stronghold.
