Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reportedly met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her office in Nabanna on Wednesday, March 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganguly spoke to the Trinamool Congress chief for about half an hour before leaving the office, India Today reported, quoting sources.

Last year, Ganguly accompanied Banerjee to an investors summit in Spain, sparking speculations about his political affiliations. However, despite previous speculations, Ganguly has refuted rumours of joining either the Trinamool Congress or the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Former India captain was known for his distinct leadership style throughout his time on the pitch. In the summer of 1996, he made his Test debut against England, earning the nickname 'Dada'. He quickly made headlines after scoring a century in his first Test at Lord's.

Dada played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals for India. In his international career, the left-handed batsman amassed 18,575 runs across all formats.

Ganguly is one of the main reasons for the emergence of the idea of day-night Test cricket in India. His efforts paid off, as India played its first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on March 2, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 polls. The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees.

Of the 195 candidates, 34 are ministers from the Center and States, while two are former Chief Ministers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

-With agency inputs

