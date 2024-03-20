Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoins BJP two days after resigning from Telangana governor's post
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns from her post expressing desire to involve herself in intense public service, amid speculation of contesting Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan again joined the BJP on Wednesday. The decision comes just two days after she resigned from the posts as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message