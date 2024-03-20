Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns from her post expressing desire to involve herself in intense public service, amid speculation of contesting Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan again joined the BJP on Wednesday. The decision comes just two days after she resigned from the posts as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After rejoining the saffron party again, Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her desire to contest the Lok Sabha election.

“I want to contest elections and I have expressed my wish to my party too...I am happy to get back the membership card which I have...It's the happiest day. It's a tough decision and a happy decision too. There were many facilities to me as Governor but I left it...I don't regret it even one per cent...Lotus will blossom in Tamil Nadu for sure," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Telangana governor also thanked the people of Puducherry. “I am thankful to the people of Puducherry for the love and affection they showed during my tenure here," adding that she left no opportunity unused to ameliorate a lot of the poor, the students and others in the Union Territory,

Quoting official sources, PTI reported that a guard of honour would be presented to Tamilisai at Raj Nivas in the evening when she would take leave of Puducherry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, Soundararajan said that she had tendered her resignation as Governor of Telangana of her own volition and that she wanted to involve herself in intense public service.

Tamilisai said there “was no pressure to do so (quit)," adding, “I was a people's governor in both states," she said and recalled the various pro-people initiatives she had spearheaded during her stint.

There is speculation that she might run for the Lok Sabha election from South Chennai or a constituency in South Tamil Nadu.

Soundararajan assumed office as Telangana Governor in November 2019 and was subsequently appointed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry. Previously, she served as a spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu BJP from 2007 to 2010 and has held various organizational roles within the party.

Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket but lost to DMK's Kanimozhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

