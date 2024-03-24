‘Call Narendra Modi ‘28 paisa PM..’,’ Udhayanidhi Stalin slams BJP-led Centre, stirs another controversy
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the Centre for allocating only 28 paise for every rupee the state paid as tax. He accused the BJP of bias against Tamil Nadu and slammed the National Education Policy, calling PM Modi '28 paisa PM'.
Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over fund allocation and alleged that it paid only 28 paise to the state for every rupee the state paid as tax, while the BJP-ruled states get more money.
