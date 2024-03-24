Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the Centre for allocating only 28 paise for every rupee the state paid as tax. He accused the BJP of bias against Tamil Nadu and slammed the National Education Policy, calling PM Modi '28 paisa PM'.

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Centre over fund allocation and alleged that it paid only 28 paise to the state for every rupee the state paid as tax, while the BJP-ruled states get more money.

During speeches at distinct gatherings in Ramanathapuram and Theni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “Now, onwards, we should call the Prime Minister '28 paisa PM'."

He further alleged that the Centre has brought the National Education Policy (NEP) to “destroy the future of children in Tamil Nadu".

He accused the Centre of showing bias against Tamil Nadu by not adequately allocating funds, implementing developmental projects, and banning NEET in the state. Udhayanidhi Stalin also criticized the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits, suggesting they only occur close to elections.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had previously remarked that it would have been preferable if the Prime Minister had visited the state during times of flooding.

In the upcoming general elections, all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be contested in the first phase on April 19.

During the polling for the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which included the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, achieved a significant victory, securing 38 out of the 39 seats.

In 2019, the DMK secured 23 Lok Sabha seats, capturing 33.2% of the total votes, while the Congress won 8 seats with a vote share of 12.9%. Additionally, the CPI won two seats in the state.

The elections for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country will take place in seven phases, commencing on April 19.

