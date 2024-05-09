Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch! Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘job show’ jibe at PM Modi’s first-ever roadshow in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav mocks PM Modi's scheduled roadshow in Patna, suggesting it's due to fear over unemployment and price rise issues raised by the opposition. PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bihar on May 12, 13.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a road show in Patna, Bihar on May 12, Sunday. This will be the first time in the Bihar capital that a Prime Minister is holding a roadshow in a Lok Sabha election.