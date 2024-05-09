Tejashwi Yadav mocks PM Modi's scheduled roadshow in Patna, suggesting it's due to fear over unemployment and price rise issues raised by the opposition. PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bihar on May 12, 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a road show in Patna, Bihar on May 12, Sunday. This will be the first time in the Bihar capital that a Prime Minister is holding a roadshow in a Lok Sabha election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a two-day visit to Bihar, PM Modi will campaign for his former cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patna Sahib constituency.

In 2019, Prasad, the former Union Law Minister, defeated Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha from the seat by over 3 lakh votes. The Congress has fielded former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Avijit from Patna Sahib as a Mahagathbandhan candidate this time. Sinha is contesting from Asansol as a TMC candidate this time.

Tejashwi Yadav’s jibe at PM Modi Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at PM Modi’s scheduled roadshow claiming that he had chosen Patna for the roadshow because he thinks it is the safest seat for the BJP in Bihar.

“It doesn't matter whether the Prime Minister does Air show or roadshow. Tejashwi will do job show," Tejashwi Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, told reporters.

The RJD leader elaborated that the reason for Modi’s roadshow could be because the PM is rattled over the issue of unemployment and the price rise that the opposition has been raising in poll campaigns. The PM, on the other hand, is raking up non-issues like Mandir-Masjid, Muslims, Mangalsutra, which have failed to cut much ice with the voters, he said.

PM Modi to campaign for Chirag Paswan During the two-day visit to Bihar, the PM will campaign for Chirag Paswan, the LJP (R) candidate from Hajipur on May 13, followed by a public meeting in Muzaffarpur for BJP candidate Raj Bhushan Nishad. He will also seek voters for former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Chapra, now called Saran Lok Sabha constituency.

Rudy is contesting against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger daughter Rohini Acharya, who shot to fame after donating one of her kidneys to her ailing father in Singapore. She is making her poll debut from a constituency from where her father Lalu became a Lok Sabha member for the first time in 1977 when he was 28 years old.

