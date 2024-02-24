Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'We don't want this decision….,’ Ahmed Patel's son on Bharuch seat going to AAP
Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Opposition INDIA bloc received a fresh shot in the arm as Congress finalised its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, the alliance may face some fissures at the local level, as Gujarat Congress leader Faisal Ahmed Patel expressed his unhappiness with the party's decision to support the AAP candidate on the Bharuch seat of the state.