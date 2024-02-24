Months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Opposition INDIA bloc received a fresh shot in the arm as Congress finalised its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, the alliance may face some fissures at the local level, as Gujarat Congress leader Faisal Ahmed Patel expressed his unhappiness with the party's decision to support the AAP candidate on the Bharuch seat of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Faisal Ahmed Patel is the son of the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who drew considerable influence in the Bharuch region of Gujarat. Faisal said that he would discuss the issue with the Congress high-command and the emotion of the Patel family are attached to the Bharuch seat.

"...My party workers and I are not happy and we wanted this decision to not be taken but if the high command wants, we will follow it - both party workers and I..." Faisal Ahmed Patel told news agency ANI.

"I am going to Congress and I will speak with the high command once again. There is a lot of time to file nominations as well as for elections... Gandhi's family is my family too...I am of the firm belief that they will understand the emotions of the Patel family attached to this seat..," he added.

Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel also shared her disappointment in a social media post on X and she apologized to the people of the Bharuch region and promised that she won't let Ahmed Patel's legacy go in vain. "Deeply apologize to Our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make @INCIndia stronger. We won’t let @ahmedpatel's 45 years of Legacy go in vain," Mumtaz Patel said in a post on X.

The modalities of the Congress-AAP alliance Congress party is set to participate in elections for 24 seats in Gujarat, while AAP will compete for 2 seats. Moving on to Haryana, the Congress plans to contest in 9 seats, while AAP aims for one seat. In the capital city, Delhi, AAP will lead with 4 seats, while the Congress will fight on 3 seats.

"Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha seats. Congress will contest on 24. AAP will have its candidates on 2 seats - Bharuch and Bhavnagar," Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said. "Haryana has 10 Lok Sabha seats. Congress will contest on 9. AAP will have its candidates on 1 seat - in Kurukshetra," he added.

In the national capital, AAP will field its candidates in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi while the constituencies of Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West seats will go to Congress.



