Who can steer BJP after PM Modi? Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024, Prashant Kishor says party's biggest risk is...
Prashant Kishore said in an interview, “…the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is big, but if you remove PM Modi from the equation, even the BJP will agree that it would have not been as effective as it is.”
Political strategist Prashant Kishor said on Friday the "biggest risk" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is its "overdependence" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with the India Express, Kishor said, “It is overdependence on PM Modi that is their biggest problem now."