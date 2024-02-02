Political strategist Prashant Kishor said on Friday the "biggest risk" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is its "overdependence" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with the India Express , Kishor said, “It is overdependence on PM Modi that is their biggest problem now."

Speeking at the ‘Express Adda’ event, Kishor was also asked whether the Mandal and Ram Mandir issues will be in mind over PM Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Responding to the question, he said, “The votes will definitely be around PM Modi. Yes, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is big, but if you remove PM Modi from the equation, even the BJP will agree that it would have not been as effective as it is."

When asked as to who might come after PM Modi, Prashant Kishor said, "That I wouldn’t know but whoever it is, will be more hardliner than he is…He/she would make Modi look relatively liberal than what he/she is going to be."

His statement came when the Lok Sabha Elections are around the corner. The general elections in India are set to take place this year. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Prashant Kishor's advice to Congress and INDIA bloc

During his interview, Prashant Kishor also lent a piece of advice for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. He said, "I had told them that they would need to re-incarnate themselves."

Explaining this further, the strategist added, "...One cannot keep jumping from one goal to another. Today, it is Rafale, tomorrow, Hindutva...this won’t work. They need to stick to one belief and strive towards dispensing that message."

He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has more reach on social media than many members of the BJP but he is not reaching the people as much because he is not saying the right things.

On the Opposition's alliance, Prashant Kishor said the INDIA bloc "is clearly not serious enough".

"If the Opposition parties were serious enough, they should have come together much earlier and did a lot more than they did since June 2023...All the INDIA alliance has done from June 2023, when they first met, to now is conduct closed-door meetings," Kishor added.

