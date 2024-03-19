Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will electoral bonds data unite the beleaguered Opposition?
The Opposition has been criticised for lacking an overarching narrative to fight the mighty BJP led by PM Modi, who aims to secure a third straight term in office in the 2024 general elections. Will electoral bonds become a poll issue?
On March 15, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the just-released data of electoral bonds the ‘biggest extortion racket’ in the world run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Wayanad MP’s claim came a day after the Election Commission of India released the State Bank of India-provided data on political donations made by companies and individuals through now-scrapped bonds.