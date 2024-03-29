Lok Sabha election 2024: With ₹4.4 L net worth, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur among 3 poorest MPs
Thakur, who wasn't given a ticket by the saffron party for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, has declared assets worth ₹4.4 Lakh, the ADR analysis said. She is the third poorest MP in the outgoing parliament.
Malegaon blast case accused and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is among the poorest Lok Sabha members of parliament, according to an analysis by election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
