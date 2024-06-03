TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee says the response of the people at her rallies doesn't corroborate the exit polls predictions.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the exit polls have no value as they are “manufactured at home" by some people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We had seen how the exit polls were conducted in 2016, 2019 and 2021. None of the predictions had turned out to be true," Mamata Banerjee told TV9-Bangla news channel.

“These exit polls were manufactured at home by some people two months back for the media consumption. They have no value," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get more seats than the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the response of the people at her rallies didn't corroborate the exit polls predictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The way the BJP tried polarisation and spread false information that Muslims were taking away quotas of SC, ST and OBCs, I don't think Muslims will vote for the BJP. And, I think the CPI(M) and Congress helped the BJP in West Bengal," she further said.

INDIA bloc’s prospects On the prospects of the INDIA bloc, Mamata said: “Regional parties will do well everywhere."

When asked whether her ties with the CPI(M) and the Congress in West Bengal would affect her chances of joining the government at the Centre if the INDIA bloc was voted to power, she replied, “I don't think there will be any hurdle at the all-India level unless the CPI(M) interferes… See every regional party has its own respect, and after talking to everyone, if we are invited, we will go. We will take other regional parties along. But let the poll results be out first."

According to news agency PTI, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has asked party members to stay alert at the counting centres till the end so that the BJP and other opposition parties cannot resort to any malpractices.

