Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that BJP needs 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections 2024 to bring entire Jammu and Kashmir to India.

"As per the Constitution of India, the entire Jammu and Kashmir is ours. It is our constitutional responsibility to bring the entire J&K to India and to fulfil that responsibility; we need 400 seats," Sarma told media persons in Ranchi. He added, "It is our constitutional responsibility to bring a Uniform Civil Code to the country."

Drawing parallels between the ideologies of the Congress and the BJP, Sarma said that while India is merely an idea for the Congress, for the BJP, it is a "Janani Janam Bhoomi" (sacred motherland).

“There is a difference between the BJP and Congress interpretations of the country, and the Congress's interpretation of India is unacceptable to us. For them (Congress), India is an idea, but for us, it is ‘Janani Janam Bhoomi’," he said as quoted by newswire ANI.

The Assam CM claimed that the BJP would secure victory on all seats in Jharkhand, affirming that the party would also establish governance in the upcoming Assembly elections. "We are going to get a total of 14 seats in Jharkhand and going forward, we will get a double-engine government in Jharkhand in November."

Jharkhand, a state with a significant tribal population, consists of 14 parliamentary constituencies. The elections in Jharkhand are scheduled to take place in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP securing 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each secured one seat.

Voting for four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has concluded, with the remaining three phases scheduled to end by June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

(With ANI inputs)

