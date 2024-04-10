Lok Sabha Election: BJP slams Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri, calls him 'seasonal sanatani'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was criticised for eating fish during Chaitra Navratri, sparking backlash from social media users and BJP leaders. Union Minister Giriraj Singh called him a 'Seasonal Sanatani', while Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha slammed him for politics of appeasement.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's recent tweet on social media has gone viral and sparked criticism. The video shows the former Bihar CM eating fish for lunch. The video, which was posted on April 9, coincided with the start of the nine-day fest of Chaitra Navratri. Traditionally, many people observe fasts during this period.