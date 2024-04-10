RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was criticised for eating fish during Chaitra Navratri, sparking backlash from social media users and BJP leaders. Union Minister Giriraj Singh called him a 'Seasonal Sanatani', while Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha slammed him for politics of appeasement.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's recent tweet on social media has gone viral and sparked criticism. The video shows the former Bihar CM eating fish for lunch. The video, which was posted on April 9, coincided with the start of the nine-day fest of Chaitra Navratri. Traditionally, many people observe fasts during this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP leaders and social media users have criticised Yadav's video of eating fish during Chaitra Navratri.

However, the RJD leader's video posted on X (formerly Twitter) mentions that it was from April 8. “Food in helicopter amidst the hustle and bustle of election! Date—08/04/2024," he wrote in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navratri Day 2 LIVE updates: In the video, Yadav, along with Mukesh Sahni, is seen having lunch aboard a helicopter. Yadav says that they only get 10-15 minutes to eat during election rallies. They are seen eating Chechra fish with roti, green chillies, and onions. Yadav also says that they drink watermelon juice, bel juice, Dahi matha, and sattu to beat the rising temperatures.

Tejashwi Yadav is ‘Seasonal Sanatani’ says Giriraj Singh While speaking to reporters, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav is a ‘Seasonal Sanatani’; many people, be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan... Lalu Yadav's party is a private limited company, it's their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders. In Bihar, be it infiltrators or Rohingyas, a large number of them have their names on the voter list. I demand a mechanism that denies them the voting rights." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha slams Yadav On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he was seen eating fish, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, speaking to news agency ANI, said, “A few people show themselves as a son of Sanatan but can't accept the values of Sanatan. I have no objection to food habits, but what you want to show by posting a video of eating fish in Navratri, is the politics of appeasement. One should feel proud of one's religion, values, nation and society, but demeaning them isn't good. Secularism doesn't mean insulting your own religion. PM Modi has clearly said ‘ab tushtikaran ki nahi, santushtikaran ki rajneeti hogi’."

Tejashwi Yadav replies to BJP's criticism, says ‘Wanted to take an IQ test’ RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has now replied to BJP's criticism and said, "One thing that all should be clear about, from the last 3-4 days, I am continuously moving around with Mukesh Sahni. I posted it there because I wanted to take an IQ test of BJP leaders. I have discussed the date that is of April 8 in the video. They don't have the knowledge and they never talk about issues like unemployment, migration and poverty.. This is the test so that the people could know the reality of the people of BJP..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!