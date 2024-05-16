‘BJP will emerge as largest party in South India’: Amit Shah's retort to Opposition's ‘Dakshin mein BJP saaf' remark
BJP confident of defeating Congress in Raebareli, Amit Shah criticises INDIA bloc for boycotting Ram Mandir event. His remark came after the opposition INDIA bloc took a ‘Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half’ jibe on the ruling BJP.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the largest party in all five states of South India on June 4, the day scheduled for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.