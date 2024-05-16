BJP confident of defeating Congress in Raebareli, Amit Shah criticises INDIA bloc for boycotting Ram Mandir event. His remark came after the opposition INDIA bloc took a ‘Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half’ jibe on the ruling BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed on Wednesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the largest party in all five states of South India on June 4, the day scheduled for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I stand by my statement. Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – combining the seats in these 5 states, BJP will emerge as the single largest party," the senior BJP leader told ANI in an interview.

His remark came in response to the opposition INDIA bloc's "Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half" jibe against the ruling BJP. Shah retorted, “BJP will emerge as the biggest party in South India on June 4." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘BJP will defeat Congress in Raebareli’ Shah expressed confidence that BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh will defeat Congress' Rahul Gandhi in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, saying that the Wayanad MP should have informed people in Kerala that he will contest from two seats.

“Stature is built by the people of the country. It is not built by birth... What does democracy mean?...Dinesh Pratap Singh will defeat Rahul Gandhi," he told newswire ANI.

“Anyone can contest from anywhere but Rahul Gandhi should have said before elections that he is going to contest on two seats. I think from the democratic point of view, it is not right to hide it... He should have told the people of Wayanad about it and then asked them to make their choice.," Shah said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi, the current Member of Parliament from Wayanad, has decided to seek re-election from the constituency. Furthermore, he has opted to contest from Raibareli in Uttar Pradesh, a historic stronghold of the Congress party and a constituency that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, has represented since 2004.

‘INDIA boycotted Ram Mandir event’ Amit Shah also criticized the Opposition INDIA bloc for declining the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony invite. He alleged that the INDIA bloc refused to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla because "the Muslim vote bank will be upset".

"The entire Ghamandiya alliance (INDI Alliance) boycotted the Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta ceremony. My clear allegation is that they did this fearing their minority vote bank," Amit Shah told ANI, harping on the much-used 'minority vote bank' allegations levelled against INDIA bloc by the saffron camp amid the Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...On Eid, you have no issues celebrating Eid with Muslim brothers, even though you aren't Muslim. Still, despite being Hindu, you won't attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha because your Muslim vote bank will be upset... what kind of politics is this?" he asked.

(With ANI inputs)

